Photo 393
Early moon
This was the moon on Saturday night.
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
Mark
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
387
388
389
390
391
392
393
394
Tags
night
,
moon
,
crescent
,
arizona
,
tucson
gloria jones
ace
Excellent.
February 24th, 2026
