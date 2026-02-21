Previous
Early moon by mdaskin
Photo 393

Early moon

This was the moon on Saturday night.
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
gloria jones ace
Excellent.
February 24th, 2026  
