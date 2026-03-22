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Previous
Photo 396
Another Arizona sunset
This was the sunset from our house in Arizona about a month ago.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Mark
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
22nd March 2026 6:46pm
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sunset
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silhouette
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arizona
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tucson
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red sky
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