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Another Arizona sunset by mdaskin
Photo 396

Another Arizona sunset

This was the sunset from our house in Arizona about a month ago.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
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