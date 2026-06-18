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Photo 399
Looking down the corridor
We were on a river cruise along the Rhine River and this was shot looking down the corridor of the Nobleman (our ship).
18th June 2026
18th Jun 26
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Mark
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
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Photo Details
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6
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2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
18th June 2026 10:24pm
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ship
,
boat
,
corridor
,
germany
,
rhine river
,
the nobleman
Diana
ace
Amazing pov, great repetitions, shapes and colour.
July 3rd, 2026
Milanie
Lined up beautifully.
July 3rd, 2026
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