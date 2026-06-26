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Vineyard in Oberemmel, Germany by mdaskin
Photo 401

Vineyard in Oberemmel, Germany

We visited Oberemmel, Germany, a town where my wife's grandparents lived about a century ago. At the top of this vineyard is where they started burning witches many centuries ago.
26th June 2026 26th Jun 26

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
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