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Photo 401
Vineyard in Oberemmel, Germany
We visited Oberemmel, Germany, a town where my wife's grandparents lived about a century ago. At the top of this vineyard is where they started burning witches many centuries ago.
26th June 2026
26th Jun 26
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Mark
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
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26th June 2026 11:59am
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