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Previous
Photo 399
Two fingers
We were in the Städel Museom in Frankfurt, Germany. This is looking up a spiral staircase in the museum. I caught someone's fingers holding on to the railing of the 50 steo climb.
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Mark
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
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Taken
28th June 2026 1:42pm
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