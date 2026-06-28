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Two fingers by mdaskin
Photo 399

Two fingers

We were in the Städel Museom in Frankfurt, Germany. This is looking up a spiral staircase in the museum. I caught someone's fingers holding on to the railing of the 50 steo climb.
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
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