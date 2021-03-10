Previous
Next
Bokeh by me_stari
18 / 365

Bokeh

First attempt at creating the bokeh effect indoors using foil and lighting
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Were

@me_stari
Aspiring photographer finally chasing the dream and hoping to create art
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise