Previous
Next
Silhouette by me_stari
31 / 365

Silhouette

I found this particularly challenging. Not sure why but it took quite a while to get this shot. I guess silhouettes are one of those photos that find you
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

Were

@me_stari
Aspiring photographer finally chasing the dream and hoping to create art
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise