Previous
Next
Twinkle by me_stari
32 / 365

Twinkle

For my second attempt at bokeh, I realised I could use the street lights both in the estate and far away. Set this up on my balcony and I have to say, I really like the results
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

Were

@me_stari
Aspiring photographer finally chasing the dream and hoping to create art
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise