Previous
Next
Momma by me_stari
101 / 365

Momma

As I customary, I have to shout out my mama on my birthday. Without her, there wouldn't be a me
1st June 2021 1st Jun 21

Were

@me_stari
Aspiring photographer finally chasing the dream and hoping to create art
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise