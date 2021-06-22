Previous
Next
Tembo by me_stari
122 / 365

Tembo

I honestly went to Amboseli hoping to photo elephants. I've never been this close to them. I was not disappointed.
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

Were

@me_stari
Aspiring photographer finally chasing the dream and hoping to create art
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise