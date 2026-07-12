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105 / 365
swimming through
River Richelieu
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Corinna Frappier
@medusa61
105
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29
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67
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Photo Details
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4
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2
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1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A35
Taken
26th March 2012 12:08pm
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Rick Schies
ace
He’s moving along nicely
July 13th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Impressive beauty
July 13th, 2026
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