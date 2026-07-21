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polar bear by medusa61
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polar bear

Anchorage Zoo
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Corinna Frappier

@medusa61
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Photo Details

Rick Schies ace
They have thick coats, and it looks like she’s on mission
July 25th, 2026  
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