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114 / 365
polar bear
Anchorage Zoo
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Corinna Frappier
@medusa61
118
photos
30
followers
67
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Photo Details
Views
3
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1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A35
Taken
30th July 2012 7:36pm
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Rick Schies
ace
They have thick coats, and it looks like she’s on mission
July 25th, 2026
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