Previous
IMG_0286 by meedsieicloudcom
12 / 365

IMG_0286

Come closer, it’s lunchtime!



24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Meedsie

@meedsieicloudcom
Retired International Food trader living in Devon, trying to learn photography as a hobby. I like to travel
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise