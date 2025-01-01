Next
First Snow by megankobe
First Snow

As I let the dog out on New Year's Day it began to snow. The white snow against the backdrop of pine trees stood out to me, though the snow didn't last long.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Megan Kobe

@megankobe
