First Snow
As I let the dog out on New Year's Day it began to snow. The white snow against the backdrop of pine trees stood out to me, though the snow didn't last long.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
Megan Kobe
@megankobe
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
1st January 2025 8:47am
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
trees
,
pine trees
