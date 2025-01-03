Previous
Next
Black and White Reflections by megankobe
3 / 365

Black and White Reflections

The simplicity of this mirror reflecting a framed black and white image of a building caught my eye as I was getting ready for bed.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Megan Kobe

@megankobe
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact