Time for a Cat Nap by megankobe
Time for a Cat Nap

We finally had a sunny day, so of course our cat took the opportunity to curl up under a blanket in the sun and sleep the day away.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Megan Kobe

@megankobe
