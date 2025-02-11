Roll the Dice

It took quite a few tries, playing around with the shutter speed, and a few lost dice to finally get an image I was happy with this week. I dropped handfuls of dice while shooting in burst mode. Slower shutter speeds resulted in too much blur and you couldn't see the numbers on the dice. I slowly upped the shutter speed each take until I got to a point where some dice faces were legible while still having a good amount of motion blur in the image.



We'll see how long it takes until I finally find the lost dice...