46 / 365
Winter Campus
An afternoon walk around campus on a cold winter day. At least the sun was out!
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
Megan Kobe
@megankobe
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
20th February 2025 4:39pm
Tags
snow
winter
college
afternoon
campus
