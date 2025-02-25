Previous
Honeycomb by megankobe
53 / 365

Honeycomb

Wax from a beehive in the honeycomb shape. This was on the inside lid of one of our colonies. I managed to get it out without damaging the shape too much.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Megan Kobe

@megankobe
