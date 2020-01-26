Previous
Next
January 26, 2020 by meghanyoung
26 / 365

January 26, 2020

Such an odd day because on the one hand I had a wonderful day reconnecting with old friends and having such wonderful conversations but on the other a basketball superhero and his young daughter lost their lives today. We were in LA for lunch when the news that Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash and you could see the shock of it hitting everyone and people searching their phones for more information. So a happy but sad day all in one. RIP to those who's lives where taken too soon today and my thoughts go out to their families.
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Meghan Young

@meghanyoung
Artist, mom to two children and one fur baby, wife to high school sweetheart, living in sunny California.
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kara ace
So sad and shocking. Lovely picture of your daughter
January 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise