January 26, 2020

Such an odd day because on the one hand I had a wonderful day reconnecting with old friends and having such wonderful conversations but on the other a basketball superhero and his young daughter lost their lives today. We were in LA for lunch when the news that Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash and you could see the shock of it hitting everyone and people searching their phones for more information. So a happy but sad day all in one. RIP to those who's lives where taken too soon today and my thoughts go out to their families.