Previous
Next
February 19, 2020 by meghanyoung
50 / 365

February 19, 2020

Had some fun walking around a pound and looking at the ducks. It was good to finally be feeling well enough to get out and enjoy the sun.
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Meghan Young

@meghanyoung
Artist, mom to two children and one fur baby, wife to high school sweetheart, living in sunny California.
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kristin
Really pretty backlight, flare, and subject!
February 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise