February 22, 2020 by meghanyoung
February 22, 2020

Special mommy daughter date! This big girl was in need of some one on one time with her mom. While she loves being a big sister sometimes it can be hard.
Meghan Young

@meghanyoung
Artist, mom to two children and one fur baby, wife to high school sweetheart, living in sunny California.
