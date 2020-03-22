Previous
March 22, 2020 by meghanyoung
March 22, 2020

We had to break house arrest to go to the doctor's office. Double ear infections for both kids. Hopefully, the antibiotics kick in quick and the kids start to feel better.
22nd March 2020 22nd Mar 20

Meghan Young

@meghanyoung
Artist, mom to two children and one fur baby, wife to high school sweetheart, living in sunny California.
