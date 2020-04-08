Sign up
93 / 365
April 8, 2020
Still trying to play catch up with my photo project. Being sick (doubt it was COVID-19), having anxiety, and being stuck in the house all day every day is a lot!! At least my kids are cute.
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
0
0
Meghan Young
@meghanyoung
Artist, mom to two children and one fur baby, wife to high school sweetheart, living in sunny California.
93
photos
6
followers
16
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
8th April 2020 7:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
