April 8, 2020 by meghanyoung
93 / 365

April 8, 2020

Still trying to play catch up with my photo project. Being sick (doubt it was COVID-19), having anxiety, and being stuck in the house all day every day is a lot!! At least my kids are cute.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

