Out of body experience by megstorey09
Out of body experience

I was challenged by @Northy to work with motion blur to tell a story. I have no experience with it and so this was very interesting. I whipped my hair more times than I care to admit. I'm still not happy with it so I think I will be trying again.
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

Meg Storey

@megstorey09
Kartia ace
I think it looks quite appealing as it is. I like the colours. Hope you didn't get whiplash 😉
July 1st, 2022  
Christina
Yeah I agree - love the sense of movement, easy to see what you're doing
July 1st, 2022  
