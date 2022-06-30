Sign up
Previous
Next
18 / 365
Out of body experience
I was challenged by
@Northy
to work with motion blur to tell a story. I have no experience with it and so this was very interesting. I whipped my hair more times than I care to admit. I'm still not happy with it so I think I will be trying again.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
2
1
Meg Storey
@megstorey09
18
photos
6
followers
24
following
4% complete
View this month »
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
30th June 2022 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
blur
,
motion
,
challenge
,
selfie
,
motionblur
Kartia
ace
I think it looks quite appealing as it is. I like the colours. Hope you didn't get whiplash 😉
July 1st, 2022
Christina
Yeah I agree - love the sense of movement, easy to see what you're doing
July 1st, 2022
