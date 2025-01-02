Previous
The City by meiz366
2 / 365

The City

This photo was inspired by the painting with the same title by Ed Clark completed in 1952. Multiple layers were stacked in Photoshop to create a “City Like” illusion from a circuit board design.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Mei Zhang

@meiz366
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact