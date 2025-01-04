Previous
A Sleeping Seed in the Spring Wind by meiz366
A Sleeping Seed in the Spring Wind

This photo was created by changing the colors, contrast, brightness…etc. in Photoshop from a pattern captured on a stainless steel container while beating heavy cream for a tiramisu cake.
Mei Zhang

@meiz366
