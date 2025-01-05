Previous
Christmas at the Bottom of the Deep Sea by meiz366
Christmas at the Bottom of the Deep Sea

This photo was created by changing the colors, contrast, brightness…etc. in Photoshop from a plain photo of a stainless container with marks of heavy cream.
Mei Zhang

