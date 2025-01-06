Previous
Next
Lady Godiva by meiz366
6 / 365

Lady Godiva

Isn’t it like Lady Godiva riding a horse crossing the city of Coventry?

This photo was edited creatively from a photo of a stainless steel container with spilled heavy cream.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Mei Zhang

@meiz366
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact