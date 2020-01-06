Previous
Final Night by mel_long
6 / 365

Final Night

Was our last night in Hanmer Springs and it put on a beautiful sunset to end a wonderful weekend with the family.
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Mel

@mel_long
Taking photos is my hobby. I tried to do this project a few years ago but didn't make it so this time I am...
1% complete

