Previous
Next
Morning Walk by mel_long
27 / 365

Morning Walk

Out walking this morning with the dog and it was such a misty morning walking through the cemetery.
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Mel

@mel_long
Taking photos is my hobby. I tried to do this project a few years ago but didn't make it so this time I am...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Korcsog Károly ace
Looks like a big cemetery! Great photo!
January 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise