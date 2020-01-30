Previous
Long Exposure Practice by mel_long
30 / 365

Long Exposure Practice

I have been practicing taking long exposure on my phone so it not the best but it was the best out of a bad lot.
30th January 2020 30th Jan 20

Mel

@mel_long
Taking photos is my hobby. I tried to do this project a few years ago but didn't make it so this time I am...
