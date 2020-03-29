Previous
Isolation Day 4 by mel_long
89 / 365

Isolation Day 4

Beautiful evening for a walk. Not much else that we are allowed to do. The dog is pretty happy to be getting 2 walks a day.
29th March 2020

Mel

