Lockdown Day 5 by mel_long
90 / 365

Lockdown Day 5

Out for the walk we are allowed to do. Saw this cool spider and web.
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

Mel

@mel_long
Taking photos is my hobby. I tried to do this project a few years ago but didn't make it so this time I am...
25% complete

Photo Details

