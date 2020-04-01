Sign up
92 / 365
Lockdown Day 7
One week into it. Was strange walking down town and not having an traffic or people around except at chemist and supermarket.
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
0
0
Mel
@mel_long
Taking photos is my hobby. I tried to do this project a few years ago but didn't make it so this time I am...
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
1st April 2020 11:56am
Tags
#hokitika
