Lockdown Day 7 by mel_long
92 / 365

Lockdown Day 7

One week into it. Was strange walking down town and not having an traffic or people around except at chemist and supermarket.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Mel

@mel_long
Taking photos is my hobby. I tried to do this project a few years ago but didn't make it so this time I am...
25% complete

