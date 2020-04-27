Previous
Next
Homemade Burgers - Lockdown Day 33 by mel_long
118 / 365

Homemade Burgers - Lockdown Day 33

No takeaways so homemade burgers for us tonight. Yumm!
27th April 2020 27th Apr 20

Mel

@mel_long
Taking photos is my hobby. I tried to do this project a few years ago but didn't make it so this time I am...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise