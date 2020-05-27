Previous
Next
Smoky Wakefield by mel_long
141 / 365

Smoky Wakefield

Went out for a walk with mum this morning when we were in Wakefield to see some of the old places we used to visit and live.
27th May 2020 27th May 20

Mel

@mel_long
Taking photos is my hobby. I tried to do this project a few years ago but didn't make it so this time I am...
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise