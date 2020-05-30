Previous
Next
Different View by mel_long
147 / 365

Different View

Out walking today and noticed the bridge framed by the tree. It’s not right yet so will need to take a few more before I am happy.
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Mel

@mel_long
Taking photos is my hobby. I tried to do this project a few years ago but didn't make it so this time I am...
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise