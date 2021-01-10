Previous
How Cute am I? by melanne
10 / 365

How Cute am I?

This is a Golden-headed Cisticola. I photographed one in January, 2020. I've been trying to photograph another ever since. Today was the day!
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

Mel

@melanne
I've had a camera in my hand since I was 14. For around 10 years, I worked in a school as a Teacher's Aide, and...
