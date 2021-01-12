This is an Eastern Koel. The Koel is a migratory bird, most Koels migrate from Australia to New Guinea and probably eastern Indonesia and even further north, but some remain in northern Australia. During breeding season, they are found in northern and eastern Australia, south to about Nowra, New South Wales, although occasional birds are encountered further south.In late September and early October each year, Common Koels arrive in Australia from their northern winter homes to breed. The Koels leave southern Australia in about March.
The interesting thing about them is they area brood parasite, that is, it lays its eggs in the nests of other bird species. Common hosts are the Red Wattlebird,Anthochaera carnunculata, friarbirds, the Magpie-lark, Grallina cyanoleuca, and figbirds. A single egg is laid in the host's nest and once hatched the chick forces the other eggs and hatchlings out of the nest. When the chick leaves the nest it roosts in the outer branches of a tree, cheeping incessantly while the significantly smaller parents desperately search for sufficient food to satisfy the nagging youngster. In this case, the "parent" was a Red Wattlebird - and somewhat smaller than the "baby"! It was certainly working hard to keep junior fed!