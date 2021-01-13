Previous
Next
From Dark to Light by melanne
13 / 365

From Dark to Light

After having a play with dark field and focus stacking, I'm now trying high key. Not as easy without studio lights. However, armed with off camera flash, a decent reflector and a nice bright window, I got there in the end.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Mel

@melanne
I've had a camera in my hand since I was 14. For around 10 years, I worked in a school as a Teacher's Aide, and...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise