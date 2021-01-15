Previous
Next
Times Past by melanne
15 / 365

Times Past

Had a play photographing part of my camera collection today. Couldn't quite eliminate the shadows - although, in some ways, it adds to the image - grounds it
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Mel

@melanne
I've had a camera in my hand since I was 14. For around 10 years, I worked in a school as a Teacher's Aide, and...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise