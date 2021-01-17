Painted Lady

Something a little different today - a Painted Lady Butterfly. I was out walking, not really looking for anything in particular. I'd just seen three Dollar Birds, migratory birds from New Guinea - a little bit exciting. I saw this fluttering around in the weeds, and grabbed this shot. Really quite pretty. I'm just a little annoyed at myself. Yesterday I photographed a parkrun event, and had the camera set to JPEG instead of RAW.....and forgot to change it back - I do that when I don't think I'll be doing a lot of editing. So not much room in this for editing.