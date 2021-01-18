Previous
Next
Out of the Mist by melanne
18 / 365

Out of the Mist

I love the air of mystery in this shot, the fog isolated the shipwreck from the evidence of modern suburbia around it. Apart from the glimpse of the bridge in the background, it could be anywhere......
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Mel

@melanne
I've had a camera in my hand since I was 14. For around 10 years, I worked in a school as a Teacher's Aide, and...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise