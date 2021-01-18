Sign up
Out of the Mist
I love the air of mystery in this shot, the fog isolated the shipwreck from the evidence of modern suburbia around it. Apart from the glimpse of the bridge in the background, it could be anywhere......
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
Mel
@melanne
I've had a camera in my hand since I was 14. For around 10 years, I worked in a school as a Teacher's Aide, and...
365
Canon EOS 750D
8th June 2019 8:15am
Tags
history
,
shipwreck
,
sydney
,
sydney olympic park
,
homebush bay
