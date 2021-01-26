Previous
Succulent by melanne
26 / 365

Succulent

Day bazillion of our heatwave. Almost 6pm and still sitting around 36 deg C. Apparently it’s going to cool down tomorrow. In the meantime, these guys are the only ones enjoying the heat.
26th January 2021

Mel

@melanne
@melanne
7% complete

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
just so long as you stayed away from packed beaches - I hope the cool change comes tomorrow
January 26th, 2021  
