Urban Landscape 1 by melanne
31 / 365

Urban Landscape 1

Shooting landscapes in mono is always a challenge - especially when you’ve forgotten you’ve signed up for a challenge with a weekly theme! Here’s one from the archives, although it could have benefited from a cloudy sky 🤔
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Mel

@melanne
I've had a camera in my hand since I was 14. For around 10 years, I worked in a school as a Teacher's Aide, and...
