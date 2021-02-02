Sign up
32 / 365
Urban Landscape 2
Where I live. This park is next to my building, and leads to the water. Often you’ll see people walking, riding and running along the edge of the bay. It one of the reasons we were attracted to the area as we look out onto the park.
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
Mel
@melanne
11
365
iPhone 7
2nd February 2021 6:49pm
water
park
landscape
sydney
mono
bay
for2021
