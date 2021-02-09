Previous
Trinkets, Treasures and Trash 2 by melanne
Trinkets, Treasures and Trash 2

Teaching swimming helps support my photography habit - which hubby’s cycling mates pointed out today is more expensive than his cycling habit! I have quite a collection of toys for the kids - and a baby doll for showing the mum’s n bubs what to do!
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Mel

@melanne
I've had a camera in my hand since I was 14. For around 10 years, I worked in a school as a Teacher's Aide, and...
John Falconer ace
That baby looks real to me. Nice shot.
February 9th, 2021  
Mel
@johnfalconer haha it's a bit disconcerting when I forget about it and go and help a parent and turn around and it's floating down the pool.......
February 9th, 2021  
John Falconer ace
@melanne
Mmmmm.
February 9th, 2021  
