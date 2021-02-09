Sign up
Trinkets, Treasures and Trash 2
Teaching swimming helps support my photography habit - which hubby’s cycling mates pointed out today is more expensive than his cycling habit! I have quite a collection of toys for the kids - and a baby doll for showing the mum’s n bubs what to do!
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
3
0
Mel
@melanne
I've had a camera in my hand since I was 14. For around 10 years, I worked in a school as a Teacher's Aide, and...
5
3
365
iPhone 7
9th February 2021 7:02pm
Tags
toys
,
doll
,
swimming
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2021
John Falconer
ace
That baby looks real to me. Nice shot.
February 9th, 2021
Mel
@johnfalconer
haha it's a bit disconcerting when I forget about it and go and help a parent and turn around and it's floating down the pool.......
February 9th, 2021
John Falconer
ace
@melanne
Mmmmm.
February 9th, 2021
