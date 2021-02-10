Sign up
Trinkets, Treasures and Trash 3
I used to run a little bit. The occasional triathlon as well. Seriously they'll give you a medal for anything these days. To be honest there's probably only a couple that mean anything. I know people who will only enter an event if there's a medal.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Tags
bling
,
running
,
runner
,
medals
,
triathlon
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2021
John Falconer
ace
Nice black and white.
February 10th, 2021
