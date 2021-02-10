Previous
Next
Trinkets, Treasures and Trash 3 by melanne
40 / 365

Trinkets, Treasures and Trash 3

I used to run a little bit. The occasional triathlon as well. Seriously they’ll give you a medal for anything these days. To be honest there’s probably only a couple that mean anything. I know people who will only enter an event if there’s a medal.
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Mel

@melanne
I've had a camera in my hand since I was 14. For around 10 years, I worked in a school as a Teacher's Aide, and...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Nice black and white.
February 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise