Feeling the morning sun on their faces

I've been MIA. First the portrait challenge threw me a curve ball - not my favourite genre. Then life threw me an ever bigger curve ball, one I never saw coming. In the blink of an eye, my life changed forever. Two weeks ago I lost my husband of 31 years after a cycling accident. Life is a blur, however he loved my photography (apparently he kept talking to people about it), so I'm trying to keep it up. Today I went to one of my favourite places to see my birds. It was a peaceful morning.